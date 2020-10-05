1/1
Cecil C. Hoffman (US Army, Retired)

Clarksville, TN - Cecil C. Hoffman (US Army, Retired), age 85, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center.

Cecil was born September 25, 1935, in Hickory, NC. He was a retired US Army veteran and a member of Hilldale Baptist Church. Mr. Hoffman loved his church, his family, and his country.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 8, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dr. Larry Robertson and Rev. Paul Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Legate Hoffman; three daughters, Linda (Paul) Miller, Gwen Crites, and Shirlaine (Johnny) Walker; six grandchildren, Jessica, Courtni, Erica, Rachel, Morgan, and Madison; and four great grandchildren, Greyson, Nori, Karsyn, and Cain. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Antony Hoffman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilldale Baptist Church, 2001 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.








Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
