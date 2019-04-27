|
|
Charles A. Clack
Clarksville - Charles A. Clack, age 80 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born September 26, 1938 in Piqua, Ohio to the late John William Clack and Thelma Mitchell Clack. Charles attended Park Lane Church of the Nazarene. He was a member of the Antique Car Club and enjoyed restoring antique cars. While living in Indiana, he served his community as a volunteer fire fighter. Currently, he was an avid supporter of Bikers Who Care. Charles was self-employed 45 years as a licensed Contractor building many homes in the Clarksville area. He owned and operated Clack Construction. Charles was known as a fair, honest, hardworking man. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Bonnie Stone Clack; son Craig Clack (Denise); daughter, Rhonda Clack Morgan; grandchildren Bradley Ahmic (Kristeia); Chelsea Clack and David Clack, as well as one great-grandson, Bray Clack. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant daughter Christina Clack, son Kevin Clack, and grandson, Joshua Ahmic. Private funeral services will be conducted on Saturday April 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Clarksville Bikers Who Care. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019