Services
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Clack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Clack


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles A. Clack Obituary
Charles A. Clack

Clarksville - Charles A. Clack, age 80 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born September 26, 1938 in Piqua, Ohio to the late John William Clack and Thelma Mitchell Clack. Charles attended Park Lane Church of the Nazarene. He was a member of the Antique Car Club and enjoyed restoring antique cars. While living in Indiana, he served his community as a volunteer fire fighter. Currently, he was an avid supporter of Bikers Who Care. Charles was self-employed 45 years as a licensed Contractor building many homes in the Clarksville area. He owned and operated Clack Construction. Charles was known as a fair, honest, hardworking man. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Bonnie Stone Clack; son Craig Clack (Denise); daughter, Rhonda Clack Morgan; grandchildren Bradley Ahmic (Kristeia); Chelsea Clack and David Clack, as well as one great-grandson, Bray Clack. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant daughter Christina Clack, son Kevin Clack, and grandson, Joshua Ahmic. Private funeral services will be conducted on Saturday April 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Clarksville Bikers Who Care. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now