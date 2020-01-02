Resources
Charles Bradford "Brad" Morris

Charles Bradford "Brad" Morris Obituary
Charles "Brad" Bradford Morris

Clarksville - Charles "Brad" Bradford Morris, 65, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Brad was born August 4, 1954, in Clarksville, TN to the late B.B. Morris and Hazel Abernathy Morris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Greg Morris.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Harriett Bryan and Rev. Larry King officiating. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Brad and Deborah were high school sweethearts and were married for 45 years. He was devoted to his family, especially his four grandchildren. His grandchildren and countless other people lovingly called him "Bigs". He was a devoted pipefitter for 42 years with local union 572. He loved God, his family, his friends, and his church family.

Brad is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Morris; two sons, Cory (Laura) Morris and Joel (Jessica) Morris; brother, Phillip (Nancy) Morris; four grandchildren, Lukas Butts, Jackson Morris, Jacey Morris, and Emily Morris; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to Salem United Methodist Church General Fund, 2269 Seven Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
