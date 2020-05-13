Services
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Charles Watson
Charles Christopher Watson

Charles Christopher Watson

Charles Christopher Watson Obituary
Charles Christopher Watson

Paducah, KY - Charles Christopher (Chris) Watson, 44, of Paducah, KY died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9 in Simpson, Illinois. He was a survived by his children, Walker, Wyleigh, Waverly, and Wrigley, his father, Darrell Watson Sr, his mother Penny, stepfather Jack Holecz, his grandmother, Louise Watson, and too many siblings to count.

He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a member of the masonic lodge, Iron Mountain Lodge #544 in Dover, TN.

He loved all his family, his friends and the Chicago Cubs, not necessarily in that order. Additionally, he loved working, cooking, eating and spending time with his children, not necessarily in that order. He never met a stranger, was a friend to all, had very few enemies, and a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church.

This world is a better place for the nearly 45 years as he helped those around him in need. He was truly his brother's keeper.

Pallbearers are Jake Watson, Tristan Holecz, Brien Dill, James Andrews, Corey Elkins, Andy Collins, John Bostwick, Shad Adams, and O'Brian Jones (honorary), all Chris' brothers for life.

He will be laid to rest at Stewart County Memorial Gardens in Dover, TN on Sunday, May 17 at 2 PM. There will be a graveside service and everyone is welcome. A Celebration of Life will be held in Paducah, KY at a later date.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 13 to May 14, 2020
