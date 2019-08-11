|
|
Charles E. Smith, Sr.
Clarksville - Charles E. Smith, Sr., age 78, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his residence.
Charles was born June 24, 1941, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Lawrence H. Smith and Mary Katherine Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Smith.
Charles was a member of Sango United Methodist Church. He worked in the Welding Supply Industry for Ash-McNeil Welding Supply; BOC Gases and National Standard. He enjoyed golf and gardening. Most of all, Charles loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had the best daughter-in-law and son-in-law ever.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 11, at 4:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Willie Lyle and Rev. John Casey officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 54 years, Loretta Walker Smith; son, Charles (Toni) Smith, Jr.; daughter, Christy (Scott) Monson; sister, Sue (Billy) Morris; brother, Mike (Karen) Smith; and six wonderful grandchildren, Courtney, Ryley, Kole, Emma, Christian, and Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Hunter, Jim Fox, Mike Clements, David Waggoner, Jeff Broome, and Landon Brake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parents Day Out, c/o Sango United Methodist Church, 3301 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019