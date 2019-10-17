Services
Indianapolis, IN - Charles Edward Chilton, age 87, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Charles entered this life on April 19, 1932 in Oakwood, Tennessee to James and Sallie Lasco Chilton. He is survived by sons, Eric Chilton, Dexter Chilton; daughter Shawnette Brown; sisters Ophelia Poindexter, Christine Anderson, and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
