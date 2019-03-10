Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
Charles Finney "Chuck" (Ret.) Cpo Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Chuck" Finney, Jr. CPO (Ret.)

Clarksville - Charles Finney, Jr., age 91, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial with US Navy Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday and again from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Chuck entered into this life on August 6, 1927 in Herrin, IL, son to the late Charles Finney, Sr. and Eva Lea Davis Finney. He served in the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer and retired after twenty-two honorable years of service. He went on to work civil service at Ft. Campbell and again retired after twenty-two years of committed employment. Chuck, along with his wife, were quite the accomplished bowlers and enjoyed competing in Bowling Leagues across Clarksville.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Clark Finney; sons, Gary and Mark Finney, and sisters, Linda Sue Caraker, Verna Mae Reynolds, and Betty Trout.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
