Charles Hargis "C.R"
Clarksville - Charles R. " C.R." Hargis, 76, passed away, June 24, 2020.
C.R. was born on November 29, 1943 in Big Rock, TN, son of the late William Graham "Penny" Hargis and Ann Eloise Norden Hargis.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Deborah J. Jones Hargis and his brothers Wendell Dean Hargis, Mervin Owen Hargis and his sister, Nelda Ann Hargis Steely.
He is survived by sister, Joyce M. Hargis Neblett; his daughters, April L. Hargis and Teresa K. Hargis Holder. He is also survived by four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
C.R. retired from the Clarksville Police Department after 22 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.