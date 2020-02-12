|
Charles Henry Hood
Clarksville - Charles Henry Hood, age 76 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare. Charles was born February 14, 1943 in Hemet, CA to the late Chester Hood and Iona Shettler. He was also preceded in death by his brother Michael Hood.
He was a retired US Army and US Air Force veteran, having served for 20 years, including a tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross and a Bronze Star. He was a Master Gardener, artist, and skilled craftsman.
Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, February 18, at 12:00 PM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Father Rick Childress officiating. Interment will follow, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Tuesday, February 18, from 11:30 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Charles is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Hood, of Clarksville, TN; son, Philip (Jacque) Hood of Hattiesburg, MS; sister Pauline Jensen of Riverside, CA; and two granddaughters, Olivia and Leyton Hood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Downtown Artist Co-Op, 96 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; or Gateway Chamber Orchestra, 2250-F Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite 222, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 3704; (931) 645-5499. Online condolences may be made at www.neal-tarplayparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020