Charles Herman Yarbrough
Cumberland Furnace - Charles Herman Yarbrough, age 81, of Cumberland Furnace, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Richland Place, in Nashville.
Charles was born September 3, 1938, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Herman B. Yarbrough and Grace Davis Yarbrough. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Sinks and Helen Hollingsworth.
Mr. Yarbrough retired from Trane Company after 43 years. He was a member and deacon at First Canaan Baptist Church. Charles loved buying and selling antiques with his wife. He was a loving father, grandpa, and great grandpa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, October 22, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Stephen Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Annie Juanita Greene Yarbrough; two sons, Ken (Jeff) Yarbrough and Eric (Kaila) Yarbrough; sister, Marie (Bill) Schaeffer; one grandson, Jacob (Cassie) Warren; and two great granddaughters, Naomi Warren and Miriam Warren.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Bowman, Tim Campbell, Roy Kolbe, Brandon Caldwell, Steve Devers, and Dwayne Yarbrough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019