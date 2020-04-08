Services
1959 - 2020
Clarksville - Charles Johnson, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Charles entered this life on September 21, 1959 in Detroit, MI to the late Oscar and Frances Johnson. He attended First Assembly of God and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Charles had a love for the outdoors, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Karen King Johnson; children, Derek Johnson and Samantha Gardner; grandsons, Marcus, Bryan and Mason Gardner; sisters, Carolyn Loatwall, Darlene Johnson, and Betty (Tommy) Alvarado.

Due to the recent pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
