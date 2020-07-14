1/1
Charles McBride
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles McBride

Clarksville - Age 90 of Adams, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Viewing Wednesday, July 15, 2020 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home.

Charles was born in Medon, Madison County, Tennessee, April 16, 1930, to Walter Mose McBride and Velma Almeda (Croom) McBride. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Cleveland Carroll McBride, four brothers and four sisters. He was employed as Superintendent of the Jackson City Street Department in Public Works in Jackson, Madison, Tennessee, worked for many years at Colonial Bakery and was founder of the McBride Construction Company, LLC. Charles was a member of the Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church, active member of the Men's Ministry and Community Outreach. He was a member of the Shriner and Mason Civic Society, and member of the Jackson Pioneer Men's Organization.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Juanita (Stewart-Ballard) McBride, daughters: Velma (Acie C., Jr)McBride Murry, Franklin, TN; Charlese Yvonne McBride (Larry Brown), Barbara McBride (Arthur)-Johnson , and Maxine McBride-(Ron)Jackson, all of St. Louis, MO; stepson, Frank (Lisa) Ballard, Jr., Hermitage, TN and Houston (Stacey) Ballard Mt. Juliet, TN; brother Robert (Penny) McBride, St. Louis, MO; sisters: Hazel McBride, Ann Blackburn, of St. Louis, MO, and Lillian Williamson, Jackson, TN. 14 grandchildren,3 step-grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved