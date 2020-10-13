Charles "Butch" Merriweather



Clarksville - Age 60 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Viewing Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Hillman-Merriweather Cemetery.



He was born October 15, 1959 in Clarksville to Frank Merriweather and Dorothy Williams Merriweather. He is preceded in death by his wife Lucy A. Ligon Merriweather and parents. He was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and a 1977 graduate of Northwest High School.



He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Kimberly Ligon and Melissa Slayden; sons, Lorenzo Wells all of Clarksville, TN and Anthony (Georgette) Life, Louisville, KY; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Wanda (Richard) Bell, Jr, Mildred L. Newsome and April Taylor; brother, Eric (Kathy) Merriweather all of Clarksville, TN; aunts, Mary Patterson, Carrie Mooreland, Martha Hoosier and Darlene Hoosier; uncles, Wayne Hoosier, Charles Hoosier, James Merriweather, Porter Merriweather and Oscar Merriweather, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451









