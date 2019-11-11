|
|
Charles Owen Bogard
Clarksville - Charles Owen Bogard, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence.
Charles was born September 29, 1940, in Bumpus Mills, TN, to the late Owen Bogard and Sadie Marie Ezell Bogard.
He was a member of Herndon United Methodist Church and the Coon Hunters Club in Dotsonville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, November 14, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. David Banister and Bro. Ricky Conger officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Thursday, November 14, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara West Bogard; two sons, Michael Glen Bogard of Bismarck, AR and Jeff (Rhonda) Bogard of Coopertown, TN; three daughters, Tammy (James) Roberson of Covington, TN, Lisa (James) Duvall of West Palm Beach, FL, and Sherri (Joe) Smith; uncle, Heiman "Unc" Bogard of Stewardsville, IN; 14 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Mutters, Chad Mutters, Luke Mutters, Dylan Gunter, Daniel Bogard, Larry Smith, Taylor Phillips, and T.J. Blackburn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Charles' honor, to .
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019