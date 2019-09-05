Services
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
Charles Phillips


1950 - 2019
Charles Phillips Obituary
Charles Phillips

Woodlawn - Mr. Charles Thomas Phillips, age 69, of Woodlawn, TN, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Alive Hospice, Nashville. He was born June 3, 1950 in Montgomery County, TN, son of Richard (Jack)Phillips and the late Estelle Spears Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a sawyer at Phillips Sawmill and retired as a laborer.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Ed)Jones, Clarksville, TN, brothers, Bill (Sherry)Phillips, OH, the late Bobby Phillips, sister, Juanita Faye (Jimmy)Darnell, Woodlawn, TN, former wife Connie Herrin Phillips, granddaughter, Danielle (Patrick)Schmittou, Palmyra, TN and great granddaughter, Lily Schmittou.

The funeral service will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 8th at Anglin Funeral Home with burial to follow at Wilee's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of service on Sunday.

Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
