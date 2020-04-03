|
Charles Raymond Graham
Clarksville - Retired 1SG Charles "Charlie" Raymond Graham, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence.
Charlie was born January 14, 1936 in Russellville, AL, to the late Benjamin Graham and Viva Dukemineer Graham. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bennie D. Graham, Tommy Graham and David Graham; sister, Betty Ruth Glenn.
Mr. Graham was a retired U.S. Army Veteran and a retired business owner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. A private family visitation will be held at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Lillian Graham; three sons, Charlie Jr. (Kristi) Graham, Roy Graham (Jerris) and Warren Lee Wofford (Cynthia); three daughters, Robin Graham Warren (Jeff), Rita Wofford Cain, and Connie Wofford Parkerson; two brothers, Donald Graham (Jewel), and Ralph David Graham; two sisters, Patsy Graham Manley and Elaine Fritz (John); nine grandchildren, Robert Lober, Chris Lober, Adam Graham, Caitlyn Cain, Ethan Parkerson, Brenden Jackson, NovaLee Feichko, Vance Graham and Brant Graham; and 5 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931)645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
