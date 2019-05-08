|
|
Charles Robert Gamblin
- - Mr. Charles Robert Gamblin transitioned after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Hopkinsville, KY to Robert and Pauline Gamblin on September 25, 1935. He spent his formative years in Clarksville, TN and his professional career in Huntsville, AL.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Cora Carter Gamblin, three adoring children, Tony, John, and Patricia, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He enjoyed and played most sports. A 1958 graduate of Georgia Tech—he loved and supported his school, its athletic programs, and his Sigma Chi fraternity. He was prominently involved with the Alumni Association until his death. As a Mechanical Engineer, he excelled in his profession with Huntsville's space flight program (NASA) for over six decades. He retired at the age of 83.
He and his wife were blessed to travel the world; visiting more than 27 countries.
He was a good man.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 8, 2019