Charles Robert Towe
Charles Robert Towe

Clarksville - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our loved one, Charles Robert Towe, on August 11, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Baggett officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 14 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, August 15 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Bobby was born May 8, 1944 in Clarksville, TN to Robert and Dorothy Ransdell Towe. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School, Class of 1962. He was a dedicated Trane employee for 47 years, where he served in many leadership roles. In his retirement, Bobby enjoyed life at the lake. He loved fishing, eagle watching, sunsets, and taking his family for pontoon rides. He was an avid car enthusiast all his life. Racing and restoring cars was a lifelong hobby. He loved spending Saturdays in the fall cheering on his beloved Tennessee Volunteers. Most of all, he loved his family. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. He was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Robert Towe.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Janet Towe; daughter, Michelle (Derek) Winters; grandson, Jackson Robert Winters; sister, Judy (Rodney) Baggett. Bobby was also dearly loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Derek Winters, Willard Jackson Jr., Rodney Baggett, Dennis Craig, Johnny Harris, Pete Borris, Bill Weatherford, and Hunter Guye.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5050 Pickering Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
