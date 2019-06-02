Charles Rose



Clarksville - Charles Duane Rose, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and Full U.S Army Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Charles entered into this life on July 25, 1958, in Joliet, IL son of Robert Rose, and Joyce Carlile Rose. He was a Retired Veteran of The United States Army. He was involved with 10th Kp 'Grossdeutschland' Division, 82nd Airborne Division Vets, US Army Veterans, and German WWII Reenactor. Charles also attended First Baptist Church Clarksville.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Adraine Rose; sons, Jason (Tammy) Arnold, and Robert (Alexandra) Rose; daughters, Sada Rider, Carol Rose, Katherine (Daniel) Ketch, and Michelle Rose; brothers, Allen Rose, and Timothy Rose; sisters, Vivian Rose, and Linda Raines, and ten grandchildren.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary