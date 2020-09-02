Charlie Parham, Jr



Clarksville - Mr. Charlie Eugene Parham Jr. age 84 was beckoned from this earth to joyfully transition into the arms of Jesus, his Savior and Lord on Tuesday September 1, 2020.



Our beloved Charlie was born January 31, 1936 in Montgomery Co. to the late Charlie Sr., and Dorothy Medley Parham. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Hildred Hoosier Parham. That union was blessed for it lasted a few days short of 60 years. Also preceding in death was his step-mother, Mrs. Vantaser Parham.



Mr. Charlie was a retired supervisor for Nystar (Zinc Plant). He attended the Historic Burt High School. He professed a hope for Christ when he joined Beldon's St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He was a gentle soul who loved his family unselfishly, for they were the treasure of his heart. He was a quiet man who didn't have all the answers, but his presence gave us reassurance that made you think he did. One thing about Mr. Charlie was when his name was mentioned it either brought a smile or a note of respect.



Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 noon -7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 noon Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Resthaven Memorial Chapel.



Charlie is survived by his devoted sons, Charles (Mary) Parham, John (Angelika) Parham, Louis (Katherine) Parham, and Ricky Parham; loving daughters, Katherine Parham, Cinder Ogan Sebree, Debra (James) Vaughn, Regina Parham Taylor and Cassandra (Tommy) Scott; 17 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Stewart and Floyde Batson.



