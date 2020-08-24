Charlie Ray Stack
Clarksville - Charlie Ray Stack, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home.
Charlie was born September 16, 1929, in Cheatham County, TN, to the late Ewing Stack and Thelma Mitchell Stack. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nell Davis Stack; two sons, Kenneth Stack and Jimmy Stack; and three brothers, Gilford Stack, John Leonard Stack, and infant, Ben T. Stack.
Mr. Stack was an engineer at BellSouth for 38 years. He was a US Air Force veteran and a member of Hilldale Church of Christ. Charlie was a graduate of Austin Peay State University. He was a member of Pioneers of America, the Masonic Lodge, State Conservation Committee, Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, and Clarksville Civitan Club. He was a past Chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party, President of the CHS Booster Club, and Montgomery County Grand Jury Foreman. He was also a District Director, President, and Coach for the Babe Ruth League, and he also coached Little League Baseball and Junior Pro Basketball.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 26, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Brewers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Wednesday, August 26, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Charlie is survived by one son, Trey Stack; sister, Regina Albright; four grandchildren, Wade (Amy) Stack, Kyle Stack, Davis (Danielle) Stack, and Brandon Stack; and four great grandchildren, Charlie Stack, Camille Stack, Madison Casey, and Kaden Casey.
Pallbearers will be Wade Stack, Kyle Stack, Davis Stack, Brian Cobb, Justin Davis, and Todd Hyams. Honorary pallbearer is Bailey Stack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.