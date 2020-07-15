1/1
Charlie W. Nicholson Jr.
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlie W. Nicholson, Jr

Clarksville - Age 87 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Viewing Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Foston Memorial Chapel with immediate family. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

He was born May 18, 1933 in Montgomery County to Charlie Nicholson, Sr and Augusta Bagwell Nicholson. He retired from Security Seed and Chemical where he was a truck driver and he was a member of Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Dennis Nicholson, grandson, Vincent Pardue, parents and brother, Odell Nicholson.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory daughters, Denese (John Cooksey) Pardue, Clarksville, TN and Karen (Eric Fleming), Pleasant View, TN; son, Darnell Nicholson, Brentwood, TN; 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Live streaming of funeral service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
JUL
18
Service
12:00 PM
Live streaming
JUL
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

