Charlotte Albright Hicks
Clarksville, TN - Charlotte Albright Hicks, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her residence.
Charlotte was born July 8, 1942, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Kenneth Albright and Effie Mae Baggett Albright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Roy Hicks; and son, Jeff Nolen. Mrs. Hicks was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, February 27, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Mike Rittenberry officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 27, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Charlotte leaves behind her son, Joe (Terrie) Nolen of Clarksville; daughter, Beverly Nolen of Clarksville; stepson, Thomas Roy Hicks, Jr.; two sisters, Marilyn Daniels of Clarksville and Esta Binkley of Ashland City, TN; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and beloved pets, Winston, Prince, and Jamie Girl.
Pallbearers will be Jason Gaskin, Levi Mueller, Dale Durham, Rodney Albright, Todd Daniels, and Kenny Albright.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019