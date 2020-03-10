Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Charlotte Breeden Obituary
Charlotte Breeden

Clarksville - Charlotte E. Breeden, age 72 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

A Celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Terry Newsom officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be 8 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.

Charlotte entered this life May 5, 1947 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of the late James and Ruth V. Matthews Brown. She was a sitter and preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Breeden; sons, James Breeden and Danny Ray Breeden; sister, JoAnn Choate and her brother, David Brown. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Jamie and Nathan Breeden; and her sister, Barbara Phillips.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Remember
