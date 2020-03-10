|
Charlotte Breeden
Clarksville - Charlotte E. Breeden, age 72 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Terry Newsom officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be 8 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
Charlotte entered this life May 5, 1947 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of the late James and Ruth V. Matthews Brown. She was a sitter and preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Breeden; sons, James Breeden and Danny Ray Breeden; sister, JoAnn Choate and her brother, David Brown. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Jamie and Nathan Breeden; and her sister, Barbara Phillips.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020