Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Foster


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Foster Obituary
Charlotte Foster

Clarksville - A Graveside Service for Charlotte Joan Foster, age 92 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Charlotte passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Montgomery County, Tn to James and Leila Shepherd. She was a member of Trenton Crossings Church of Christ, formerly Madison Street Church of Christ. Charlotte enjoyed art, and was a loving, selfless person who cared for her family and others.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, John Foster Shepherd, Bryant Shepherd and sister, Daisy Shepherd Reaves. She is survived by her nephew whom she raised as her son, Shawn Shepherd; brother, Alvin Sheppard and sister, Patricia Shultz.

Please visit Charlotte's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now