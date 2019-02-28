|
Charlotte Foster
Clarksville - A Graveside Service for Charlotte Joan Foster, age 92 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Charlotte passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Montgomery County, Tn to James and Leila Shepherd. She was a member of Trenton Crossings Church of Christ, formerly Madison Street Church of Christ. Charlotte enjoyed art, and was a loving, selfless person who cared for her family and others.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, John Foster Shepherd, Bryant Shepherd and sister, Daisy Shepherd Reaves. She is survived by her nephew whom she raised as her son, Shawn Shepherd; brother, Alvin Sheppard and sister, Patricia Shultz.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019