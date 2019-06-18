|
Chelsey Herrell
Clarksville - Chelsey Yvonne Herrell, age 27, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 as a result of a car accident. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Rowland officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. to the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist church.
Chelsey entered into this life on September 20, 1991 in Clarksville, TN to Kristi Haynes Ogburn. She was a member of The Bridge church, and had graduated with an associate's degree from Austin Peay State University.
Chelsey is preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald O. Haynes. Survivors include her children, Alexis Yvonne Adams, Presley Ann Trotter; mother, Kristi Haynes Ogburn; fiance, Ron Trotter; brothers, Wayne Lee Bowden, Randolph Bowden, Thomas Ogburn, Jr.; grandparents, John & Yvonne Bender, Brenda Haynes; uncle, Billy (Jennifer) Haynes; cousin, James Haynes. Pallbearers will be Phil Arms, Tommy Arms, Stanley Arms, Andrew Arms, Ryan Arms, and Cory Arms.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from June 18 to June 19, 2019