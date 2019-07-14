|
|
Cheryl Shockey
Clarksville - Funeral service for Cheryl Shockey, age 65 of Clarksville, will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Harwell will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Cheryl passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born on February 2, 1954 in Oak Hill, WV to Charles and Caroline Green Kidd. Cheryl enjoyed painting, sewing, and crocheting, but loved spending time with her grandchildren most of all.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Kidd, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Christy Shockey; sisters: Karen Kidd and Kim Mannen; and grandchildren: Kristian Trowbridge, Christopher Trowbridge, and Jade Trowbridge.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 14, 2019