Rev. Chester Hughes
Anderson, IN - Rev. Chester Hughes, Anderson, Indiana went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 8, 2020.
Chester is survived by his three children; Michael Hughes ( Debra Moehlenkamp Hughes), Marlita Hughes Williams (Ron Williams-deceased), and Cheryl Hughes Yattaw (Roger Yattaw), four grandchildren; Kimberly (Hughes) Bennett-Zafiriou (Terry Zafiriou), Victoria Hughes, Tracie Williams, and Stacie Williams, twelve great-grandchildren; Ashlyn Bennett, Brandon Bennett, Madison Bennett, Kierstyn McClendon, Bradley McClendon, Dylan Hughes, Isaiah Rodriguez-Hughes, Jeremiah Rodriguez-Hughes, Mikyia Williams, Miy'kel Anderson, Amaani Welch, and Rickie Welch, and one great -great grandchild, Ja'Sani Smith, and his loving care giver, Shannen Ervin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Lorene (Jarvis) Hughes, mother, Sara Lou (Brown) Hughes McGraw,, his father, Jesse Frank Hughes, his siblings, Nancy Cantor (Conrad), Freida LaVullis (John), Ray Hughes (Sally), Burton Hughes (Marilyn), and Elmer Hughes (Carolyn).
Chester was born in Middletown, Ohio, on April 14, 1925, to Jesse Frank Hughes and Sara Lou (Brown) Hughes.
He became a Christian in 1941 at age 16. He married Anita Lorene (Jarvis) Hughes on June 23, 1946, while attending Anderson College and working at the Gospel Trumpet. He graduated from Anderson College with a BA degree and finished Seminary in 1952. He took his first pastorate in 1952 in Coolidge, Kansas. He also pastored in Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
He was bi-vocational and also worked as a school teacher along with various other jobs. Chester served as a Pastor (in and out of the pulpit) for 68 years. He served his Lord and Savior faithfully for 79 years. Chester was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed bowling, painting in oils, gardening, playing his harmonica, and being involved in church activities. He attended the Clarksville First Church of God in Clarksville, Tennessee prior to moving to Anderson, Indiana where he attended the Pendleton Community Church of God. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, church, and all who knew him.
A homecoming celebration of his life scheduled at 11:00 am on March 12, 2020 at Pendleton Community Church of God, 636 E. Water St., Pendleton, IN 46064. Rev. Ryan Kellam will officiate.
Visitation will be March 12 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the church.
Final disposition of cremated remains will be at a later date in Dover, Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be given to Anderson University Theological Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020