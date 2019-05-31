|
|
Choi Yun Lloyd
Clarksville -
Choi Yun Lloyd, age 67 of Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Dr. Steve Louder officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Choi was born on February 23, 1952 in Gingu, South Korea. She was a member of Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed decorating and interior design.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Gary Lloyd; daughter, Amy (Kacy) Bertoch; grandchildren, Klayton and Khloe; three brothers and a sister in Korea; brothers-in-law, John (Anita) Lloyd, David (Terry) Lloyd, and Keith Lloyd, and friends, Ok Drees, and Kim Moyer.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 31 to June 2, 2019