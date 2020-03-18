Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christene Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christene Perry


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christene Perry Obituary
Christene Perry

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Christene Hawkins Perry, age 95 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Liverworth Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Christene passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Spring Meadows Healthcare. She was born on June 28, 1924 in Montgomery County, TN to Samuel and Flora Riggins Hawkins. She was the oldest remaining member of Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy and volunteered at Clarksville Memorial Hospital for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Madell Perry, Jr., and daughter, Joan Edmondson. She is survived by her son, Mike (Angie) Perry; brother, Edward Hawkins; grandchildren: Michael Edmondson, Kristy White, Chris (Anna) Perry; great grandchildren: Brenden, Ty, and Clay Perry, Ashley and Austin White.

Please visit Christene's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -