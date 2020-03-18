|
|
Christene Perry
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Christene Hawkins Perry, age 95 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Liverworth Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Christene passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Spring Meadows Healthcare. She was born on June 28, 1924 in Montgomery County, TN to Samuel and Flora Riggins Hawkins. She was the oldest remaining member of Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy and volunteered at Clarksville Memorial Hospital for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Madell Perry, Jr., and daughter, Joan Edmondson. She is survived by her son, Mike (Angie) Perry; brother, Edward Hawkins; grandchildren: Michael Edmondson, Kristy White, Chris (Anna) Perry; great grandchildren: Brenden, Ty, and Clay Perry, Ashley and Austin White.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020