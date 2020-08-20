Christine Elizabeth Price Young
Clarksville - Christine Elizabeth Price Young, age 92 of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Arcadia Senior Living. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery at 2:00 PM. She was born on August 27, 1927 in Montgomery County, TN to Jesse and Nellie Bradley Price. She was a graduate of CHS and Austin Peay State College. Christine was a member of Forest Street UMC where she taught the Fellowship Sunday School Class for more than 50 years. She also retired from the United Methodist Board of Higher Education and Ministry in Nashville, TN.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Young, Jr. and brother, Robert Price. She is survived by her niece, Nancy Bagwell; nephews: Ricky (Debbie) Young, Robert (Carol) Price II, and David (Chrissy) Price; great-nieces: Mary Beth Tamboia, Melody Moody, Meredith McGraw, and Stephanie Blackburn; great-nephews, Clark Young and Andrew Price; and many great-great nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be: Clark Young, Chris Collins, Joseph Collins, Jacob Zydell, Glenn Moody, Wade Oliver, and Hunter George.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forest Street UMC, 416 Church Street Clarksville, TN 37040.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tennova Hospice and Arcadia Senior Living staff for their care and support.
