|
|
Christine Sheppard
Cunningham - A Celebration of Life service for Christine Sheppard, age 91 of Cunningham, will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Craig Tate will officiate. Burial will follow in Louise United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Sunday from 12:30 PM until the time of service. Christine passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1928 in Montgomery County, TN to Barney and Dorothy Kennedy Biter. She was employed with Woolworth Department Store for 15 years and with Josten's for 25 years.
Christine was a devoted wife, mother, and Gamma. Pamela and Hunter were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking and baking, often taking requests from Hunter. She was a classy lady, always with a smile for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years William J. Sheppard and sister, Ruth Skinner. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Sheppard Wood (Steve); sister, Joann Biter Chadwick (Frank); grandson, Hunter Cole Wood; and brother-in-law, Lindsey Skinner.
Pallbearers are Benny Skinner, Todd Byard, Chris Byard, Jimmy Manning, Lawrence Edwin Baggett, Jimmy Biter, Billy Poole, and Hunter Wood. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Buckner, Cecil Castleberry, Lonnie Forest, and Darnell Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louise United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Joann Chadwick, 350 Highway 13, Cunningham, TN 37052.
Please visit Christine's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019