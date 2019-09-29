|
|
Christopher George
Clarksville -
Christopher Michael George, age 37, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Monday, September 30, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wilee's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the funeral home.
Christopher entered this life on March 21, 1982 in Honolulu, HI. He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Pauline Rogers.
Survivors include his father, David L. George; girlfriend, Shalina Heilig; daughters, Luxie Bren George and Cailee Heilig; son, Cameron Heilig; brothers, Rickie Wayne Jarvis, II, and Jon-Erik Lee George.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019