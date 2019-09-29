Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher George


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher George Obituary
Christopher George

Clarksville -

Christopher Michael George, age 37, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Monday, September 30, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wilee's Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the funeral home.

Christopher entered this life on March 21, 1982 in Honolulu, HI. He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Pauline Rogers.

Survivors include his father, David L. George; girlfriend, Shalina Heilig; daughters, Luxie Bren George and Cailee Heilig; son, Cameron Heilig; brothers, Rickie Wayne Jarvis, II, and Jon-Erik Lee George.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now