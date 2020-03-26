|
Christopher Steven Frazier
Christopher Steven Frazier, 41, LC Avenue, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home of natural causes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lamb Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
A native of Clarksville, IN, he was born May 4, 1978, the son of Mack Jerles and the late Deborah Lynn Fletcher Jerles.
He was a construction worker and also previously worked for Indian Motorcycle Company. He was a member of Saint Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN.
Survivors include his father, Mack Jerles, Clarksville, TN; his sons, Christopher Michael Frazier and Cameron Janson Frazier, both of Hopkinsville; his daughters, Jasmine Rene Smith and Kalia Liana Frazier, both of Hopkinsville; his step-mother, Cathy Gibson, Hopkinsville; his paternal grandmother, Mary Helen Jerles, Clarksville, TN; and his brothers, David Cunningham, Christopher Jerles, both of Clarksville, IN and Sam Gibson of Hopkinsville, KY.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020