Christopher Wayne (Chris) Hamilton
1982 - 2020
Christopher (Chris) Wayne Hamilton

Clarksville - Christopher (Chris) Wayne Hamilton, 38 years old, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on September 3rd, 2020.

Chris was born at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Terry and Lucille Hamilton on the 23rd of March 1982. He graduated from Kenwood High School and pursued a technical career in automotive support and maintenance. As a devoted father, he loved spending time with his family, relaxing, fishing and watching Titans football. His tenacious spirit and loving heart will be missed by all he knew and loved.

Chris is preceded in death by his grandfather, Buford Hamilton.

Chris is survived by Terry and Lucille Hamilton (parents), Allan Bonner (brother), Sabrinia Crouch (sister), Daniel Bonner, Amelie Crouch and Seeley Crouch (nieces and nephews) and Amber Hamilton (life-long friend and mother of his sons, Cortland Hamilton and Christopher Hamilton).

A small private ceremony is planned for a future date. No public services are planned. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
