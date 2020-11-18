1/1
Christy Clark
1971 - 2020
Christy Clark

Clarksville - Christy Rene Clark, age 49, entered into her eternal reward on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Christy entered this life on July 1, 1971, in Nashville, Tennessee, to parents Ellis and Shirley Clark. A dedicated Christian, she was a member and pianist at Long Creek Church of the Nazarene in Dover, Tennessee, where her father continues to serve in the ministry.

Besides her loving parents, she leaves behind a son, Johnny Christopher Clark; a daughter, Bonnie Michelle Clark; sisters Robin (Russell II) Mang, Becky (Cass II) Rye, and Tracy (Gilbert) Rose; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 4 to 7PM, and the funeral service will take place on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2PM at Nave Funeral Home of Erin with Brother Ray Brunet officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Russ Mang, Gilbert Rose, Cass Rye II, James Ray Burnett, Jason Donoho, Jay Stewart, Garrison Brandt, and Eddy Clark. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Nave Funeral Home of Erin: (931) 289-4277






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kenneth Self
