|
|
Cindy Mugridge
Clarksville -
Cindy Mendyonn Mugridge, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Cindy entered into this life on January 31, 1947 in Clarksville, TN to the late Laurence and Marine Williams Riggins. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mugridge; three sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Terri Miller; grandchildren, Matthew Lynn, and Morgan Miller, and brother, Bobby Riggins.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019