Services
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Clara Tanner Obituary
Clara Tanner

Clarksville - Clara D. Tanner age 93 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. She was born February 1, 1926 in Brookfield, MO, the daughter of the late Samuel Moore and Clara Susan Sieman Moore. Clara was a proud military wife and worked with civil service as a medical transcriber at Blanchfield Hospital at Ft. Campbell. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Clara is survived by her sons Mike Tanner (Connie) of Murfreesboro, TN; and Danny Tanner (Beth) of Clarksville; a daughter Karen Loalbo (Robert) of Lake Kiowa, TX; a sister Donna Moore Grant of Hamilton, MO; five grandchildren Joe Tanner, Jason and Spencer Loalbo, Mike Tanner Jr., and Traci Tanner, as well as four great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Bobbie E. Tanner who passed away on January 9, 2016 and two brothers Eugene Moore and Bucky Moore. Memorial services will be conducted on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Gateway Funeral Home. Friends will be received for the hour prior to services. Entombment will be with her husband at the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
