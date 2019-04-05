Clarence Neblett



Southside -



Clarence Edward Neblett, age 83, of Southside, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Ted Denney officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Clarence entered into this life on August 6, 1935 in Southside, TN to the late Bennie and Ora Perry Neblett. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and was a truck driver for sixty-two years.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Sue Grimes Neblett; son, Terry Neblett, and siblings, James Bailey Neblett, Hazel Eads, Emma Brown, and Sarah Baggett.



Survivors include his son, Charles Neblett; daughter, Carolyn Neblett (Darrell) Keeler; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and brothers, Harold, Donald, Johnny, and Charles Neblett.



Pallbearers will be Richard Neblett, Ronnie Baggett, Chris Edwards, Bobby Grimes, Timmy Neblett, and Jeff Neblett.



Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019