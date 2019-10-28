|
Clarissa Lewis
Clarksville - Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at Fifth Ward Baptist Church, 900 Franklin St., Clarksville, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lionel Lewis, son, George Rudolph, Jr., and grandson, Danyon Rudolph.
Clarissa leaves to cherish her memory, beloved children; Latania Rudolph of Clarksville, Christopher (Lynn) Lewis of Pooler, GA; and Dr. Jacqueline Powell of Lexington, KY; grandchildren; Manolito Rudolph, Ericka Collins-Tones, Ariana Garrett, Christopher Lewis, Jr, Krishanda Lewis, Keiana Powell, Sarah Richmond and Tori Powell; six great-grandchildren, nine sisters, one brother and several cousins and friends.
S A G Funeral Home, 1503 Buchanan St., Nashville, TN ph#615-244-5044
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019