Claudia Payne
1961 - 2020
Claudia Payne

Clarksville - Claudia Kay McFall Payne, 59, of Clarksville, TN peacefully entered into eternal rest Saturday November 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving and devoted family and friends. Homegoing Celebration 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Born to Carolyn Jones McFall and Henry Crowell on April 8, 1961 in Clarksville, Tennessee alongside her twin brother Carlton, Claudia was educated in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System. She attended Cobb Elementary, Burt School, Greenwood School, Greenwood Annex and graduated from Clarksville High School in The Wildcat Class of1979 where she was a proud member of the Girls Varsity Basketball Team.

After attending Austin Peay State University she furthered her education by attending Queen City Beauty College becoming a licensed Cosmetologist. She nurtured her talent in the cosmetology profession and found her true love of teaching and leading new cosmetologists by becoming a Senior Cosmetology Instructor at Queen City Beauty College. Here she would become known throughout the Clarksville, Ft Campbell and Oak Grove communities as simply 'Ms. Payne' and served in this capacity for more than twenty years.

Ms. Payne is preceded in death by her late mother Carolyn Jones McFall, her late father Rev. Henry Crowell, Sr., twin brother and first friend the late Carlton McFall, brother Al Robert Crowell both of Atlanta, GA and sister Evelyn Crowell Holt of Huntsville, AL and her forever love Maurice Payne.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory daughters Antunnesha Rochelle Joseph and Candace Danielle Payne; grandchildren Zitarreious Joseph and ZuMeiya Joseph Stewart; sister Loretta (Gregory) Dougherty, sister Audrey Dell Johnson, brother Marvin E. Williams, sister Denise L. Williams all of Clarksville, TN , sister Patricia (Calvin) Dalton, Joseph (Doris) Crowell, Kathryn (Nathaniel) Crowell-Grate, brother Timothy (Jeanette) Crowell all of Ocala, FL and a host of loving nephews, nieces, and many more great nephews, great nieces, cousins and dear friends and classmates. The family would like to thank everyone for the extraordinary outpouring of love during this very difficult loss. Please continue to pray for us as we try to navigate our lives without our beloved Claudia lovingly known as Kay Kay.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Guest Book sponsored by Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville

