Claudie Crittenden
Claudie Crittenden

In Loving Memory Of Claudie Crittenden, 66 years old.

Claudie was born November 18, 1953 to the late Clarence and Lucy Crittenden and was called home on June 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two children: Shawnyel Billham (Darrell) and Clarence Swift, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12pm to 1pm. Funeral, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1pm.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
