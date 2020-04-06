|
|
Clay Miller
Clarksville - Age 88 o Clarksville went home to be with our Lord on April 2, 2020. Private Service. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Due to health concerns regarding Coronavirus a memorial service will be held a later date.
Clay was born March 4, 1932 in Todd County Kentucky to Robert E. Miller and Mary Townsend Townsend. He was a graduate of Historic Burt High School and attended Fisk University. He was a long time employee of B.F. Goodrich and later Acme Boot Company from which he retired. He is preceded in death by his wife Althea Allen Miller and his parents.
He leaves to cherish his daughter, Cynthia Miller-Cole; sons, Clay Miller, Jr and Joseph (Gail) Miller and 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren a sister-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, former "Cardinal " little leaguers and many friends.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Claybon L. Miller.
http://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-stojude.html
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020