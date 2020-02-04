|
|
Cleaster Marshall
Clarksville - Age 69, passed away January 29, 2020. Survived by wife, Loretta Marshall, children, Larissa, Stacy & Stevie, Charles Anderson, Jr. sisters, Carolyn Acklin, Dottie Locke & Yvonne(Victor) Marshall a host of other relatives & friends. He was born September 27, 1950 in Loxley Alabama to Chester and Lula Autry Marshall. He was a member of Fifth Ward Baptist Church. Employed by Jackson Oil Co. and retired from Gate Pre cast. Memorial Service will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, 1pm at Fifth Ward Baptist Church Rev. Charles W. Radford Pastor. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020