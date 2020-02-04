Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Fifth Ward Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleaster Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleaster Marshall


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleaster Marshall Obituary
Cleaster Marshall

Clarksville - Age 69, passed away January 29, 2020. Survived by wife, Loretta Marshall, children, Larissa, Stacy & Stevie, Charles Anderson, Jr. sisters, Carolyn Acklin, Dottie Locke & Yvonne(Victor) Marshall a host of other relatives & friends. He was born September 27, 1950 in Loxley Alabama to Chester and Lula Autry Marshall. He was a member of Fifth Ward Baptist Church. Employed by Jackson Oil Co. and retired from Gate Pre cast. Memorial Service will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, 1pm at Fifth Ward Baptist Church Rev. Charles W. Radford Pastor. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleaster's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -