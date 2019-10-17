Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Cabin Row Baptist Church
1958 - 2019
Clement Moore Obituary
Clement Moore

Clarksville - Age 60, passed away October 14, 2019 at his residence in Southside. He was born November 3, 1958, in Clarksville to the union of Lawrence Moore, Sr. and Maggie Williams Moore. He was educated in the Clarksville Mont. Co. Schools. He was employed by TVA for over 30 years. He served as a deacon at Cabin Row Baptist Church where he was a member for many years. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Wilkerson Moore other relatives & friends. Visitation Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 5-7 at Hooker Funeral Home. Funeral Saturday 1pm at Cabin Row Baptist Church. Burial in Church Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
