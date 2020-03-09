Resources
Cleo Ellen Rader Mott

Clarksville - Cleo Ellen Rader Mott, age 87, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.

Cleo was born December 4, 1932, in Mohawk, TN, to the late Robert L. Rader and Betty Lou Newton Rader.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 11, at TBA, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Cleo is survived by her husband, Hal F. Mott; two sons, Frank Daniluk and Hal Mott, Jr.; two daughters, Johnnie Moore and April Smith; 11 grandchildren, Kelly Elliott, Mary Ellen (David) Lannom, Shea (Mike) Squires, Alayna Daniluk, Josh (Amber) Mott, Jonathan Smith, Andrew (Chassen) Smith, Matthew (Christine) Daniluk, Joe (Molly) Daniluk, Justice Cattee, and Robert Dennis; 16 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, 931-645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
