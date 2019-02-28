|
Cleveland Richardson
Clarksville - Age 49, passed away February 21, 2019 after a car accident. He was born October 24, 1969 in Pensacola, Fl. Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Richardson. He was a graduate of Austin Peay and served his country in the U.S. Army. Survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Richardson, daughters, Jasmine Dominque and Jamecia Darne', Mother in Love Evelyn Brooks (Chicago, IL); Brother Antione (Sherry) Richardson (Sauk, MN), three brothers in law Adarryll Brooks (Chicago, IL), Anthony Glover (Monroe, LA), Michael Willis (Greenwood, MS); sisters in law Diane Glover and Rosetta (Claude) Thomas (both of Greenwood, MS); Aunts, Mary Ann Richardson (Orlando, FL), Leevie Giles and Bennie E. Gray (both of Greenwood, MS); uncles Charles Glover and Theotis Glover (Greenwood, MS), Tommie Lee Glover (Chicago, IL; a host of relatives. Visitation Friday 6-8 at Hooker Funeral Chapel. Funeral Saturday 11:00 a.m. at Christ The Healer Church 1295 Paradise Hill Rd. Bishop Lockett, Sr. Pastor. Interment Monday 10 am at Ky. Veterans Cemetery West. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019