Clifford Andrew Davis
Clarksville - Clifford Andrew Davis, 67, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his residence.
Clifford was born on November 15, 1951, in Fulton, MO to the late Louella Davis.
In keeping with Clifford's wishes, no services are planned.
Clifford was a retired U.S. Army Veteran.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Sharon Davis; son, Christopher (Amanda) Davis; daughter, Geraldine Shelley; and six grandchildren, James Jenkins, Thomas Jenkins, Ryan Shelley, LeAnne Davis, Drew Davis, and Justin Shelley.
"What I'd give, if I could say "Hello Dad" in the same old way. To hear his voice and see his smile, to sit with him and chat for a while. So if your Father is still here, cherish him with care, for you'll never know the heartache until you see his empty chair. I miss my Dad!"
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019