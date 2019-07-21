Clifford Cochran



Indian Mound - Clifford Harold Cochran of Indian Mound passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 80.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Blooming Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Clifford's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Blooming Grove Baptist Church on Monday.



Clifford was born on February 28, 1939 in San Diego, CA to the late Claud and Elizabeth Cochran. As a young man Clifford served his country in the U.S. Army and later went on to work for and retire from AT&T. He enjoyed worship and fellowship at Bumpus Mills Baptist Church.



Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Darlene Sawyer Hitch Cochran; his son and daughter-in-law, Eric Vincent Hitch and Annette Hitch; grandchildren, Brittney and Ryan Hitch; sister, Betty Brinkley and her husband David; and his nephews, Kevin and Lance Bowers.



His family and friends will serve as pallbearers.