Services
Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
(270) 483-2157
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Paddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford "Tom" Paddy


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford "Tom" Paddy Obituary
Clifford "Tom" Paddy

Guthrie - Clifford Thomas "Tom" Paddy, age 71 of Guthrie, passed away on Monday, August 5th at his home after a long illness.

He was born November 27, 1947 in Leesville, Louisiana the son of the late Clifford Patrick Paddy and Julie Stephens Paddy.

He was Baptist by faith and a proud decorated Vietnam Veteran. He was a retired auto body mechanic and he loved his family and loved watching the SyFy channel.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as two sisters Verlie Packard and Reba Matthews.

Tom is survived by his wife Phyllis Elaine Paddy of Guthrie; three sons Tommy Paddy (Rocky) of Guthrie, Lauren Paddy (Sherrie) of Trenton and Curtis Paddy (Brandi) of Elkton; two brothers Tim Paddy (Debbie) of Zellwood, Florida and Benjamin Brewer of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters Bonnie Maher (Charles Allen) of South Glens Falls, New York and Rosa Robbins (Robbie) of Manchester, Tennessee; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation with the Paddy family will be on Saturday, August 10th from 12:00 until funeral service time at 2:00 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie with Bro. Kimbrough Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now